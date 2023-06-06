Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $51.09

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.22. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

