Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $4.67

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CURV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

