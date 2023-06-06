Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target at $8.90

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 143.39 and a current ratio of 143.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

