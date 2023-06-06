Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$15.11

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.2 %

RNW opened at C$12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.