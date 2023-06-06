Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 59

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.73).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 49 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

TLW stock opened at GBX 25.78 ($0.32) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.23. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £373.81 million, a PE ratio of 867.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

