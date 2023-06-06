Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

About Vaxcyte

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.