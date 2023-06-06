Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $127.18

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.18.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

WSM opened at $117.63 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

