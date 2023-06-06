Brokers Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.56.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$34.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.