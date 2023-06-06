Brokers Offer Predictions for Pro Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.07 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.