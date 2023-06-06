Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

