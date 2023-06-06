Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

