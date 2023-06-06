Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

