Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Trimmed by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

