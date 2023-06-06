Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $116.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.