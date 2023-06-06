Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.06.

Capri Stock Down 1.1 %

CPRI stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $79,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 12,296.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 663,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

