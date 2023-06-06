Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Head to Head Survey

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 2.97 $34.90 million $2.44 16.17 Phreesia $280.91 million 6.28 -$176.15 million ($3.07) -10.72

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34% Phreesia -53.89% -53.25% -41.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Cass Information Systems currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phreesia beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

