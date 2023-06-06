Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.55.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

