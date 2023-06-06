CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTGLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CD Projekt Price Performance

OTGLY stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

