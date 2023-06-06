Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,133,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $334.91 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $498.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

