Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

LON CHG opened at GBX 292.66 ($3.64) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 374 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of £830.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,678.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.86.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

