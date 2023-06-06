Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chemring Group Stock Performance
LON CHG opened at GBX 292.66 ($3.64) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 374 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of £830.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,678.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.86.
Chemring Group Company Profile
