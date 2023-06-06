Chewy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

