CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

