Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

