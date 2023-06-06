Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

In other Citizens news, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

