Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Clearfield Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
