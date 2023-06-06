Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.