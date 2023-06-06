CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

