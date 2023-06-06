Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 171,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $159,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

