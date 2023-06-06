Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,540. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

