Comparing SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and SHL Telemedicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $119.03 million 0.59 -$45.54 million ($1.26) -1.72 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.0% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LifeMD and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -29.44% -7,255.81% -67.31% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LifeMD beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

