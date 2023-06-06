Comparing SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Peers

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 703 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.44%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -64.89 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.30

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

