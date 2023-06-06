Comparing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 6 1 2.73 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $91.91, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.09 billion 2.74 $352.20 million $2.09 34.72 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.03% -95.00% 4.76% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoDaddy beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions. The Core segment deals with the sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, website hosting products and website security product. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

