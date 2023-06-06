Comparing United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.20 $73.55 million $1.53 4.67

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Homes Group and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Landsea Homes 4.64% 14.24% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Homes Group and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

