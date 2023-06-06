Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity at Confluent
In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,542.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,542.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,836,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,346 shares of company stock valued at $34,756,519 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $35.49.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Read More
