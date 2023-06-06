Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,542.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,542.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,836,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,346 shares of company stock valued at $34,756,519 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $35.49.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

