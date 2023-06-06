Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $77,000 Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.00.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

