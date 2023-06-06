Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $106,000 in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

HLLY stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $393.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

