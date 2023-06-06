Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,342 shares of company stock worth $987,591. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

