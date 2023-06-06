Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.5 %

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.