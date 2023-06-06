Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 207,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

