Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,609 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $73,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patrick A. Roney acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $316,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,343 shares of company stock worth $187,694. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of VWE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

