Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 390,049 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,049 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 323,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

