Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $28,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Up 5.1 %

About Nextdoor

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

