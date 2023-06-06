Contrasting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank of America pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of America and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 10 0 2.44 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $36.77, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 82.85%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Bank of America has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $115.05 billion 1.98 $27.53 billion $3.33 8.57 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.89 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 21.85% 11.72% 0.92% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM segment offers solutions to meet clients' needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and non-core portfolios.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm's customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group's treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

