Contrasting Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $347,358.00 13.10 -$7.27 million ($1.17) -0.65 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($6.10) -0.17

Profitability

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Revelation Biosciences. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,984.20% -101.87% -98.49% Revelation Biosciences N/A -202.53% -67.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revelation Biosciences has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats Revelation Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

