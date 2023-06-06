Contrasting MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) & Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGO Global and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Carter’s has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than MGO Global.

This table compares MGO Global and Carter’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 15.60 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.74 $250.04 million $5.66 11.07

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter’s beats MGO Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment consists of sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

