Contrasting Revvity (RVTY) and The Competition

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Revvity to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.90 Revvity Competitors $1.13 billion -$234.91 million -31.99

Dividends

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 7.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revvity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 196 1129 1731 62 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Revvity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -298.81% -224.28% -17.23%

Summary

Revvity beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

