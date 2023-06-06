Contrasting Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shaftesbury Capital and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 31.08% 6.03% 3.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.10 $482.86 million $2.25 25.77

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. Extending to 16.4 acres, the portfolio comprises over 600 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 0.5 million sq. ft. of offices and 632 apartments. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street. In addition, we have a 50% interest in the Longmartin joint venture, which has a long leasehold interest, extending to 1.9 acres, in St Martin's Courtyard in Covent Garden.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

