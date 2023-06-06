Contrasting United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Matson (NYSE:MATX)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Matson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.11 $37.49 million N/A N/A Matson $4.34 billion 0.59 $1.06 billion $19.42 3.68

Profitability

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Matson 19.54% 33.72% 17.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Maritime and Matson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 0 3 0 0 2.00

Matson has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than United Maritime.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Matson pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Matson pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matson has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Matson beats United Maritime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services. The Logistics segment includes domestic and international rail intermodal services, regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, expedited freight operations, supply chain management, storage, and distribution services. The company was founded in 1882 by William Matson and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

