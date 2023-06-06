Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5776699 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

