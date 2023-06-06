Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.76. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.