Counos Coin (CCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.03

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00339193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

